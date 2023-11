(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash where impairment seemed to be a contributing factor late Saturday night on Nov. 11.

CSPD where notified just after 10 p.m. of a crash at the intersection of Galley Road and North Academy Boulevard. A Honda CRV hit an Acura while turning.

The driver of the Acura suffered from injuries. CSPD impairment appears to be a contributing factor and Alysa McAnally was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.