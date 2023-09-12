(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are at the scene of a crash on Airport Road that sent one person to the hospital.

According to CSFD, at around 11 a.m., a crew was sent to the area of Airport Rd. and South Academy Boulevard about a crash that was blocking all eastbound lanes.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

One person in critical condition was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Airport Rd. is currently closed in both directions from University and Marjorie Lee Drives. CSPD is asking people to avoid the area.