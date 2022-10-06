(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for a woman, who went missing in 1994.

According to CSPD on Oct. 6, 1994, 38-year-old Gloria Berreth was reported missing after she had not shown up to pick her children up after work at Peterson Air Force Base. She was last heard over the phone at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, 1994.

Berreth is described as an Asian woman, about 5’00” and 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. CSPD said she was likely wearing a gold-colored watch and a cross necklace. Her 1991 Ford Taurus was found abandoned at the Hancock Plaza shopping center weeks later.

CSPD considers the circumstances around Berreth’s disappearance suspicious and CSPD Cold Case detectives are still working to find answers.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Gloria Berreth, please contact the CSPD at (719) 444-7000, or if you would like to remain anonymous you can contact the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.