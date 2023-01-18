(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced its 4th annual Valentine’s Day Contest with the prize being a large plush donut.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD is asking for the most creative homemade Valentine’s Day Card. The contest is open to any child three to ten years old in the Colorado Springs community. Address homemade cards to the “The Community Relations Unit” and drop them off at your nearest substation, or mail them to the Police Operations Center at 705 South Nevada Avenue.

CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez will choose the top three cards on Feb. 6, to be shared on social media on Feb. 8, for the community to vote on their favorite.

The overall winner will get a large plush donut from CSPD, and all Valentine’s Day Cards submitted will be handed out to CSPD officers around the city.

Community voting will end on Feb. 10, the winner will be announced on Feb. 14.