(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is teaming up with Toys for Tots again to help ensure no family is left without holiday gifts this year.

This will be the 35th year the toy drive will be held, and CSPD said there are two ways the community can donate unopened gifts to help provide holiday cheer to families in need. Donation Boxes can be found at CSPD substations and the Police Operations Center. Toys for Tots will have donation boxes throughout Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

“We are very appreciative for these partnerships to help better serve our community during the holiday season,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “We are extremely thankful for our community who continues to show up year after year to make this toy drive possible. We’re excited to be a part of this amazing program again this year.”

During their daily work routine CSPD officers will identify and nominate families who may not have the resources to provide gifts for their children.

Toys for Tots offered the following suggestions for gift ideas:

Kids Teens

Toys

Books

Games

Hats, Socks, Gloves, Scarves

Clothes

Blankets

Sports Equipment

Journals Sporting Equipment

Art Supplies

Games

Gift Cards

Jewelry

Makeup

Hats, Socks, Gloves, Scarves

Clothing

CSPD will collect donations until Monday, Dec. 18 to allow for proper time for gift delivery.