(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still seeking answers in an unsolved homicide that happened on March 13, 1983.

According to CSPD, on Sunday, March 13 at approximately 2:30 p.m. officers were called to the Chateau Motel on a report of a dead body. Police said the day before, on March 12 officers had been called to the motel about a disturbance and a fight inside Marvin Teigen’s room. When police arrived, they observed two unharmed male parties through the window.

On March 13 officers discovered Teigen’s body. They apparently found him on the floor, beaten with multiple stab wounds.

CSPD said as of this date no suspects have been identified in the case.

If you have any information on this case, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.