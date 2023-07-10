(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for answers in the deaths of Jose Gomez and Jose Robles 12 years ago.

According to CSPD, on Saturday, July 9, 2011, at around 1:55 a.m. police were called to a large disturbance in the 800 block of Tia Juana Street near North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue. Police said multiple people were injured during the disturbance including Gomez and Robles.

Jose Gomez Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation Jose Robles Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Gomez and Robles later died of their injuries in the hospital. Police interviewed people and evidence was collected, however, there have been no arrests made in the investigation and the case remains open.

CSPD asks if you have any information on this case contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.