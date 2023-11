(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for two suspects after a robbery in the morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 26.

According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 10 a.m. officers were called to the 1700 block of South Nevada Avenue near East Ramona Avenue.

Police said two suspects entered a business, attacked the clerk, and took items and an unknown amount of money. The suspects then left in a red vehicle.