CSPD catches man accused of trying to shoot customers inside fast food restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is behind bars after police say he entered a fast food restaurant, got into a fight with a customer, left, and then came back with a gun.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department was called to a fast food restaurant located in the 4500 block of Hilton Parkway, which is near Raising Cane’s. Witnesses at the scene told dispatchers a suspect assaulted one of the customers and had a gun.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the area. However, officers learned the suspect had left the restaurant and grabbed a gun that failed to fire after pointing it at the restaurant.

Soon after, the suspect was involved in an unrelated accident and taken into custody at the intersection of N. Nevada Ave and E Fontanero Street.

Police have identified him as Terrance Hutchins, 31.

Hutchins was booked into the Criminal Justice Center on attempted first-degree assault, menacing, and weapons charges.