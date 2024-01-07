(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said officers found guns and stolen items in a vehicle after suspects hit a patrol car on Sunday morning, Jan. 7.

CSPD responded to reports of “Burglaries to Vehicles” on the 9100 block of Crowne Springs View near North Powers Boulevard, just before 5 a.m. Officers found suspects who drove off in a vehicle and hit a police cruiser.

CSPD said a vehicle was found nearby, but officers were unable to find the suspects. Firearms and various stolen items were located in the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was also reported stolen and was reported to have been involved in additional crimes in other Colorado Jurisdictions.