(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a bicyclist died after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday, Oct. 13.

Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of East Las Vegas Steet. A caller reported to CSPD that a vehicle had hit the bicyclist and left the scene. Officers found the vehicle and contacted the suspected driver.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to CSPD.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact CPSD.