(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said firefighters were working to free a trapped person in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday morning, Jan. 16.

CSFD posted on social media at around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday that firefighters were on the scene at South Nevada and East Vermijo Avenues working to free someone who was trapped in their car.

CSFD said one person was removed from a vehicle and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Westbound Vermijo Avenue will remain closed while the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) investigates the crash.