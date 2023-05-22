(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner has identified an at-risk man who died of his injuries after police responded to a reported assault on Saturday, April 29.

The victim has been identified as 74-year-old Michael Olson of Colorado Springs, who died of his injuries earlier this month. His death has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on April 29 officers investigated an assault on an at-risk adult in the 2000 block of Eagle View Drive near Constitution Avenue. The investigation found probable cause to arrest 21-year-old Christian Andrews for alleged Crimes Against At-Risk Adults, a Class 3 Felony.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

According to CSPD, on Saturday, May 13 Olson died from his injuries. Two days later the Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy, and his death was ruled a homicide.

CSPD said this is the ninth homicide in the city of Colorado Springs in 2023, at this time last year there were 21 homicides investigated.