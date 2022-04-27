COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public for help locating a missing person, Santino ‘Tino’ Cardella.

Cardella is 27 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” and weighs 185 lbs.

Cardella is known to frequent the downtown area of Colorado Springs as well as the city of Fountain. CSPD is asking for help in locating Cardella to verify his welfare.

If you have information regarding Cardella, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or visit crimestop.net