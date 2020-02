COLORADO SPRINGS — Overnight Tuesday, police had a report of a 13-year-old runaway girl. Due to her age, officers are seeking help in locating her.

Colorado Springs Police said 13-year-old Isabella Makenzie Brock voluntarily left her home, near South Murray Boulevard and Crestline Drive and did not return.

If you see her or know where she might be please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.