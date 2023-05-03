(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A second suspect has been arrested in the murder case of 48-year-old Daxcimo Ceja who was killed in March of 2022 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Police said on Tuesday, May 2 the CSPD Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the Fountain Police Department arrested 38-year-old Krista Arellano of Colorado Springs for the charges of Accessory to First Degree Murder, Tampering with a Deceased human body, and Tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1 (800) 222-8477.