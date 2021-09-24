CSPD arrests man for child sexual abuse material-related charges; rescues child victim

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is behind bars after police say he was involved with producing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

In June 2021, investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant in 500 block of Camino Del Rey in Fountain, Colorado.

Digital Forensic Unit detectives thoroughly examined several items seized during the search warrant and located evidence that led investigators to seek an arrest warrant for Daniel Joseph Montano on charges related to producing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Montano was taken into custody without incident in the 400 block of E Pikes Peak Ave on Sept. 23.

A child victim in the home was identified and is now safe.