CSPD arrest wanted man hiding under a bed in motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police arrested a man Friday morning after officers said the K9 unit found him hiding under a motel bed.

Just before 3 A.M. officers responded to a tip that a wanted party was staying at a motel off Rusina Road.

Officers identified the suspect as 39-year-old Joseph Derreck Wotruba, who had registered the room under his name Motel staff confirm.

Evacuations were done of nearby rooms, and officers tried to call the motel room phone with no answer.

PA announcements were made, and orders to exit the room resulted in 3 parties exiting the room.

The three parties confirmed Wotruba was in the room hiding under the bed.

CSPD notified its Technical Enforcement Unit to bring the K9’s as police said a search warrant was written and signed.

TEU “eventually” made entry into the room, and the K9 searched, located and contacted the suspect Wotruba.

Wotruba was transported to Memorial Central for evaluation then transported to CJC and booked on warrants.