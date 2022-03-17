COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have arrested a military veteran for sexual assault and believe there could be more victims.

39-year-old Leo Marcus Sterling, formerly known as Rashad Faheem Cousin, is facing four counts of sexual assault. Police say the assaults happened between May 2020 and February 2022 in Colorado Springs and Aurora.

Back in April of 2021, CSPD initiated a criminal investigation into a reported sexual assault. During that investigation, Sterling was positively identified as the suspect and three additional victims were discovered.

Police say during Sterling’s military career, which stretched from 2003 and 2015, he was stationed at various locations throughout the United States.



Investigators say they believe Sterling may be responsible for similar incidents in other states and along the front range. CSPD Special Victims Detectives are actively seeking additional information, including possible unreported incidents involving the suspect



Anyone with information is asked to give Colorado Springs Police a call at 719-444-7000.