COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a 2021 Homicide.

On May 10th, 2021, police say they found the body of 74-year-old Theresa Graham following a fire at a house on Cheyenne Road on the southwest side of town.

On Monday, investigators announced 48-year-old Yeurashka Graham had been arrested for the murder.

Graham was served the arrest warrant while already in custody at the El Paso County Jail on a separate incident. It’s unclear how he is related to the victim.