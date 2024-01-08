(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said an arrest has been made in a 2022 homicide of a 14-month-old child.

According to CSPD, on Nov. 16, 2022, officers were called to the 800 block of Costilla Avenue for an unresponsive 14-month-old child. Despite attempting to save the child’s life at the scene, the child was dead at the home. Detectives from the Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit were notified and started an investigation.

Police said in January 2023, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office ruled the child’s death as a homicide, and during the following months, detectives conducted an investigation. On Jan. 4, 2024, police applied for an arrest warrant for the child’s mother, identified as 32-year-old Amber Comstock of Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Comstock was taken into custody on charges of Child Abuse – Criminal Negligence Resulting in Death, a class 3 Felony. Comstock was taken into custody on Jan. 5, 2024.

CSPD is asking for anyone with information or who is a witness to contact police at (719) 444-7000.