(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an armed robbery, which apparently happened in the afternoon hours of Monday, Sept. 18.

According to CSPD, on Monday, at around 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of North Nevada Avenue near East Cache La Poudre Street about an armed robbery.

Police learned a suspect entered the store, showed a handgun, and demanded money, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money. CSPD described the suspect as a man wearing dark clothing and a dark face covering.