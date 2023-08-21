(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said an armed robbery happened in the evening hours of Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 9:20 p.m. officers were called to an armed robbery at a business in the 1400 block of Harrison Road off of Lake Avenue.

The investigation showed an armed suspect entered the store, demanded money, and threatened victims. The victims complied with the suspect and the suspect allegedly stole cash from the register and left the area.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery.