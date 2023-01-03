(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an apartment fire that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3.

CSFD said around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday morning firefighters were called to Arbor Pointe Apartments near Hancock Expressway and South Academy Boulevard about a structure fire.

At around 8:04 a.m. firefighters reported the fire was out. According to CSFD, the fire was contained in a bedroom of an apartment. There is one minor injury who is being transported to the hospital for their injuries. CSFD said the fire is under investigation.