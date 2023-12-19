(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A loss prevention employee at a business on Space Center Drive was sprayed with mace by an alleged shoplifter in the evening hours of Monday, Dec. 18 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Monday at around 5 p.m. officers were called to a business in the 1500 block of Space Center Drive near North Powers Boulevard about a robbery. When police arrived they learned an alleged woman shoplifter had used mace when she was confronted by loss prevention personnel.

According to Police, the woman left the area in a sedan with an undisclosed amount of merchandise. The loss prevention specialist sustained injuries during the robbery.