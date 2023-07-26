(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) has worked to improve safety at the Mountain Metro Transit Park and Ride at 1305 South Tejon Street by referring those in the homeless community to local resources.

According to CSPD, over the last few months, HOT has received multiple complaints about homeless activity happening under the Park and Ride, including; camping, drug activity, and piles of litter left behind. Customers have also expressed concern for their safety due to the illegal activity.

Police said HOT has contacted many of the violators over several months, referring them to local resources and citing them for trespassing as appropriate. Police have also made drug arrests over the same time frame.

Recently, police conducted a six-day detail trying to address safety concerns. Between Wednesday, July 19 to Tuesday, July 25, HOT cited 59 for trespassing, 19 for various misdemeanor charges, seven for drug-related charges, and one for Distribution of Fentanyl.

Police also found two persons of interest in two unrelated Crimes Against Children cases. CSPD cleared 12 felony warrants and 79 misdemeanor warrants.

Code Enforcement’s Quality of Life Team assisted with regular clean-ups in the area, which included 48 truckloads of trash. The Graffiti Removal Team also assisted in removing much of the graffiti under the Park and Ride, according to CSPD.

Police said HOT will continue to monitor the area as they are able in an attempt to curb illegal activity in the area.