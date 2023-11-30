(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department and Police Foundation of Colorado Springs announced the 2024 “K9s at Work” calendar is available for purchase.

The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs said the calendar supports CSPD’s Explosives Unit and Patrol K9s. The calendar can be purchased at the Police Operations Center at 705 South Nevada Avenue during the following dates and times.

Monday, Dec. 11 from Noon to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Friday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The calendar can also be purchased on the Police Foundation’s website for $15, plus $5 for shipping.