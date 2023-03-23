(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in the deadly crash that happened near Doherty High School on Wednesday, March 22.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were called to the intersection of Barnes Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway about a crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has now been identified as a 17-year-old student of Doherty High School, was found dead on the scene.

The investigation revealed the student was crossing Barnes Rd. when she was hit by a black Jeep that allegedly ran a red light. “The eastbound light was red when the vehicle entered the intersection,” said CSPD.

The Major Crash Team is investigating and police said it is too early to determine if speed or other factors were involved in the crash. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

Photo shows deadly crash investigation outside Doherty High School, Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Photo shows deadly crash investigation outside Doherty High School, Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Doherty High School was closed for the day on Wednesday, while police investigated.

The community is mourning the death of the student and Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) said crisis counselors would be available for the rest of the week to help students and staff members.

Parents with D11 have started a petition calling for a reduced speed limit sign in the school zone, and as of March 23, the petition has received more than 450 signatures.

CSPD said this is the 12th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2023. This time last year there were five fatal traffic crashes.

In the past 365 days, there have been 63 traffic deaths in Colorado Springs. Due to the age of the student, CSPD said her name will not be released.