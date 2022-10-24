(COLORADO) — For Halloween, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) released a video sharing safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters, to keep them out of the “danger zone.”

CSP released a video about Halloween safety, using humor to educate drivers and parents about safety tips for trick-or-treating this year. They hope that this video, with references to “Top Gun,” will encourage families to “feel the need, the need for safety.”

CSP said that Halloween is a high pedestrian night filled with excited children that may or may not be practicing safety skills, like using a crosswalk or crossing at an intersection.

CSP is encouraging drivers to drive slowly through neighborhoods and keep an eye out for people crossing the street.

CSP said parents should teach their children about being safe pedestrians like; crossing at crosswalks, remembering rules in a group, and carrying a flashlight to be seen at night.

CSP hopes the video will encourage neighbors and friends to use safe practices while driving to keep trick-or-treaters healthy and injury-free this Halloween.