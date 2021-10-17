CSP: Several people injured following car crash in El Paso County caused by DUI driver

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Several people are recovering from serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on I-25 that authorities say was caused by a DUI driver.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), at approximately 3:26 a.m., troopers were notified of a two-vehicle injury crash that happened on I-25 near milepost 162 in El Paso County.

Callers reported that a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-25.

Based on statements the suspect made and evidence found in his vehicle, a Subaru Impreza, troopers and officers learned the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

The wrong-way driver, a Colorado Springs man, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver and seven passengers in the second vehicle, an Acura MDX, were all transported to area hospitals with moderate to serious injuries.

All of the occupants of the Acura were from the Denver area.

The on-scene investigation showed that the Subaru collided head-on with the Acura in the #3 lane; the

left and right lanes were closed due to construction.

Northbound I-25 was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated.