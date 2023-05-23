(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is seeing an increase in hit-and-run crashes across Colorado. CSP is also asking for the public’s help in solving two hit-and-run crashes that happened in El Paso County this year.

According to CSP, there was a 22% increase in hit-and-run crashes in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2022.

In 2022, CSP investigated and solved 20 felony hit-and-run cases. CSP said so far in 2023, there have been eight new cases with five solved. The most recent unsolved case is a crash on Highway 287 just south of Larimer County on May 19, 2023. There are two other unsolved cases in El Paso County.

Unsolved cases in El Paso County:

On Jan. 1 2023 a 19-year-old bicyclist wearing bright pink clothing was found dead near Fontaine Boulevard and Metropolitan Street in Security-Widefield. CSP said investigators believe the crash happened between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a 2015-2017 black Ford Expedition. CSP asks anyone with information to call Pueblo Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center at (719) 544-2424 and reference case number 2B230002.

On Feb. 1 2023 a crash near Constitution Avenue and Waynoka Place just east of North Powers Boulevard involving a 2017-2022 gray Ford F-250 and a black Yamaha motorcycle in front of a nearby Sonic. The driver of the motorcycle an 18-year-old man from Peyton was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Ford left the scene. CSP asks anyone with information to call Pueblo Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center at (719) 544-2424 and reference case number 2B230337.