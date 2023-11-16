(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is searching for an SUV that was suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 50 in Pueblo County on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

CSP said on Wednesday, at around 6 p.m. on Hwy 50 near milepost 307, an SUV hit a pedestrian, causing serious injury to a 15-year-old.

CSP’s investigation showed the pedestrian was traveling north across the eastbound lanes of Hwy 50 just east of McCulloch Boulevard, the SUV was traveling east on Hwy 50 in the left-hand lane. CSP said the SUV hit the pedestrian’s right leg with the front tire and failed to remain on the scene.

Investigators need help identifying the vehicle and driver involved in the crash. The vehicle is believed to be an SUV and may have damage to the front fender. If you have any information contact CSP at (719) 544-2424, reference the case number 2D231649