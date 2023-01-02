(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal crash.

According to CSP, at around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, CSP was informed of a body near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Metropolitan Street near Mesa Ridge Parkway. CSP said a 19-year-old man from Colorado Springs was declared dead on the scene. The crash is believed to have happened between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, and sunrise on Jan 1, 2023.

The road was closed until around 3:25 p.m. while CSP investigated. CSP investigators believe the vehicle involved to be a 2015-2017 black Ford Expedition SUV, there is damage to the front passenger side headlight, bumper, and fog light area. CSP does not have a license plate or driver information at this time.

Anyone with information related to the vehicle, driver, or crash, or with possible dashcam or video footage from the area around the time of the crash, is asked to please contact the Colorado State Patrol dispatch center in Pueblo at (719) 544-2424, reference case #2B230002. You can remain anonymous.