(COLORADO) — Colorado State Patrol said in the last year, calls for aggressive drivers surpassed calls regarding suspected impairment.

According to CSP in 2022 out of 52,899 total *CSP (*277) calls, 54% or 21,760 were related to road rage or aggressive driving which CSP said is an increase of 4.5% from 2021.

“If someone cuts you off, tailgates, or makes a rude gesture, you may be tempted to get

even but just don’t. No one ever thinks anger will turn to violence, but it can and it does,”

stated Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Your best response is to keep

your composure, let the aggressive driver move on, and do not engage. It’s simply not

worth your energy or the risk.”

CSP lists the most notable behaviors of aggressive driving:

Tailgating

Honking in anger

Making angry gestures

Passing on the right

Showing a weapon

Excessive Speeding

Weaving in and out of traffic

Getting out of the vehicle to confront another driver

CSP said “If you see someone trying to block another vehicle from changing lanes or running red lights this is another extremely dangerous situation. If you see these behaviors you are encouraged to find a safe spot to pull over and call *CSP with a description and location of the vehicle.”