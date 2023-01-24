(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding drivers to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles, after two of their troopers’ patrol cars were hit within 24 hours during the recent snowstorm on Thursday, Jan. 19.

CSP said the two crashes happened in Douglas County and Adams County while troopers were helping motorists involved in car crashes. Thankfully, no one was injured in the crashes involving patrol cars.

“When winter weather returns, we know troopers and other roadside workers are at greater risk from motorists not factoring in poor road conditions or reduced space to work due to ice and snow,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Drivers put down the distractions and let go of excuses about needing to speed. The slow down, move over law requires you to move over a lane to give us room to work or slow down 20 mph under the posted limit. Please protect us, so we can protect you when you need us.”

The Move Over Law is in place to protect emergency, tow, and maintenance workers that are vulnerable to injury and death because their jobs naturally expose them to the dangers of injury or death by working around passing vehicles, CSP said. It is also there to protect the passing motorist from living with the consequence and memory of hitting one of these workers.

CSP urged drivers to use even more caution when road conditions are poor: “Whatever speed you think you can go in adverse conditions; a good rule of thumb is to go 10 mph under that and your chances of crashing will be reduced.”

Governor Jared Polis shared photos of one of the wrecked patrol cars on Twitter as well, asking Colorado drivers to show some extra compassion for our public servants.

“We care for those who look after us on the roads. Remember to slow down and move over when approaching emergency lights that are red, blue, and yellow,” Polis said.