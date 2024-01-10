(STRATMOOR, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol is asking for help from the public with a crash that happened on the evening of Friday, Jan. 5.

According to CSP, on Friday, a little before 8 p.m. a 28-year-old woman was walking north along west/southbound Highway 85 near milepost 136 near Stratmoor. CSP said a vehicle traveling south on Hwy 85 hit the pedestrian with the vehicle’s right side, leaving the scene without stopping.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening serious bodily injuries.

CSP said that the vehicle is likely a 2009-2010 Subaru Forester based on vehicle parts on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo Regional Dispatch Center at (719) 544-2424.