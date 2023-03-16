(COLORADO) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking drivers to choose wisely this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, March 17, as they will be out in full force looking for impaired drivers.

To keep drivers safe, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is giving Coloradans free Lyft credits. CDOT is giving $10 Lyft credits while supplies last with the code “SPDSAFE” in the Lyft app until Thursday, March 23.

CDOT will also be at Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, on Thursday, March 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. giving away Lyft credit giveaway cards to customers. Among the giveaway cards will be two unique Lyft codes worth $50.

“Impaired driving is a safety risk to all. If you see a family member or friend and know they have consumed drugs or alcohol, say something. You can make a difference,” said Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, Colorado State Patrol public information officer.

According to CSP, holidays like St. Patrick’s day continue to show an increase in impaired driving. CSP said in 2022 there were 358 fatal crashes in Colorado, with 92 of them being attributed to impaired driving.

If you see actions that may be associated with impaired driving, call *277 or 911 and give dispatch the location and vehicle information.