CSP investigating single rollover crash on Highway 89

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-car crash, leaving a man with serious injuries Thursday.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 2:45 P.M. on Colorado Highway 89 about 24 miles south of Holly, Colorado.

A 2014 Peterbilt Tractor pulling a grain trailer, driven by 43-year-old Alex Hobson from Syracuse, Kansas, was northbound on Colorado Highway 89. The driver drifted off the right side of Hwy 89. The driver attempted to bring the Peterbilt back into the northbound lane, and the Peterbilt rolled coming to rest on its side, blocking the roadway.

Troopers said the passenger, a 7-year-old was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was uninjured.

The driver did not have his seatbelt on and sustained serious injuries, as he was partially ejected when the vehicle rolled. The driver was taken to a local hospital due to his injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not being considered as a factor in the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers that even the slightest distraction can lead to a serious crash, and remember to always buckle up.