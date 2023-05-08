(ROCKY FORD, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for a truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the early morning of Sunday, May 7.

According to CSP, on Sunday around 1:59 a.m. a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries happened at the intersection of Colorado 50 and Otero County Road 21 in Rocky Ford. CSP said A Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on CR 21 and failed to stop at an intersection and hit an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Suburban which caused the vehicle to flip.

A passenger of the Chevrolet Suburban suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol, This is an example of the vehicle CSP is looking for

CSP is looking for a 1994-2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck and has provided a photo of a similar vehicle to the one they are looking for. The vehicle is believed to be a metallic green color with front bumper damage. The black plastic along the top and bottom of the chrome bumper will be missing along with the front grill and the vehicle may have damaged headlights.