CSP investigating fatal car crash on I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-car fatal crash on Interstate 25 near milepost 106 SB, three miles north of the City of Pueblo, that happened Sunday.

Troopers say 26-year-old Matthew Bernal was driving a Kia Optima southbound when the car began to weave onto the median shoulder.

The car scraped a steel guard rail and Bernal tried steering to regain control. The car traveled back across the roadway and off the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times ejecting the passenger, 26-year-old Manuel Gallegos Padilla. Gallegos Padilla was unrestrained and died on scene.

Bernal was wearing a seatbelt and has been transported to Parkview Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol, drugs, and speed are being investigated as potential causal factors for the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol is asking for any witnesses to the crash to contact Trooper DeAntonio at (719) 544-2424.

