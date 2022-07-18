BACA COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a car crash on Baca County Road near the town of Vilas, Colorado, that left a 32-year-old woman dead and a 21-year-old man in the hospital.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 Sunday evening on Baca County Road 36 and Baca County Road BB.5. According to CSP, A 2000 Nissan X-Terra was traveling southbound when it suddenly went off the road to the right and hit a small embankment causing the X-Terra to roll.

The 21-year-old driver and 32-year-old passenger were ejected. The woman died on scene, and the man driving was flown to Memorial Hospital in critical condition, Troopers said.

Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.