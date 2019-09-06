CSP investigates pedestrian killed by car

CASCADE, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol said that one person has died after a car struck the person crossing highway 24 on foot near mile marker 292.

The crash happened Thursday night just before 9 p.m. State troopers said CPR was administered at the scene, but the person died before emergency crews could arrive. The person was killed in an area where there was no lighting on the highway.

The westbound lanes were closed for a few hours.

The driver was not injured and has cooperated with officers as they investigate.

State patrol will not report the name of the person who died until family is notified.

FOX21 will update this story when new information is released.