PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened on southbound I-25 in Pueblo County Sunday.

Troopers say the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. on I-25 near mile marker 113 north of Pueblo. A 46-year-old man driving a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was traveling southbound when the vehicle entered the median and became airborne, overturning the Cadillac and ejecting the driver.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died on scene.

CSP asks anyone who may have observed the Cadillac before the crash or witnessed the crash and has not provided a statement to the Colorado State Patrol to call the dispatch at 719-544-2424.