(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Saturday, Sept. 30 on Highway 115 in the area of Cañon City.

According to CSP, on Saturday, at around 8:30 p.m., troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash on Highway 115 near milepost two, in Freemont County in the area of Cañon City.

CSP said a red motorcycle traveling east hit a white pickup traveling in front of the motorcycle. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered a fatal injury. The white pickup truck left the scene and CSP said the driver has not yet been identified.

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

CSP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver of the crash. CSP believes the vehicle to be a white GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pickup, with damage to the rear end.

If you witnessed the crash, or have any information and have not spoken to investigators, please contact CSP Dispatch at (719) 544-2424. You can reference the case number as 2A231359.