(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers of the dangers of speeding in School and construction zones after citing almost 10,000 drivers for speeding in these zones.

According to CSP, over a three-year period from 2019 to 2021, troopers cited 9,643 people for speeding in construction or school zones. CSP said speeding in these zones places kids’ and roadside workers’ lives at risk.

“Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance of areas or workspaces that we

know could be fatal for pedestrians,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the

Colorado State Patrol. “Motorists should never assume people will not be present and

should reduce their speeds and put away distractions. People’s lives are depending on

you.”

CSP states that speeding is a common type of aggressive driving that can happen on any street. CSP says over the same three-year period they issued over 208,000 citations for speeding charges in all locations.

According to CSP the top five counties with the largest quantity of speeding charges at the highest intervals in 2021 were:

El Paso Douglas Jefferson Weld Eagle

“Speeding can be habit forming, but it doesn’t make it excusable,” explains Col.

Packard. “When you don’t have the awareness to drive cautiously and lawfully in school

and work zones, you are displaying extreme indifference to your neighbors and

community.”