(COLORADO) — According to the National Safety Council drowsy driving is similar to driving under the influence of alcohol and can make drivers three times more likely to be in a car crash if they are fatigued.
The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said troopers investigated 52 crashes in 2022 caused by fatigue, which was only a slight decline from 2021 which was 59.
“Operating a vehicle safely requires a person’s full attention and focus,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. ”Fatigue physically and mentally impacts the abilities of a driver – it has effects on a driver’s attention span, judgment, coordination and reaction time.”
CSP wants to tell drivers during Drowsy Driving Prevention Week from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, never to underestimate the importance of a good night’s sleep when it comes to driving. CSP said if you are sleep-deprived, put down the keys.
CSP shared tips from the National Sleep Foundation for signs of drowsy driving:
- Heavy eyelids or frequent blinking
- Frequent yawning
- Daydreaming and trouble focusing
- Drifting back and forth between lanes
- Hitting a rumble strip
- Drooping head
- Poor recall of the last few miles
- Missing signs or exits
- Restlessness, irritability, and aggressiveness, including tailgating
CSP said if you notice signs of drowsiness, pull over and take a 20-minute nap in a safe place.