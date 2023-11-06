(COLORADO) — According to the National Safety Council drowsy driving is similar to driving under the influence of alcohol and can make drivers three times more likely to be in a car crash if they are fatigued.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said troopers investigated 52 crashes in 2022 caused by fatigue, which was only a slight decline from 2021 which was 59.

“Operating a vehicle safely requires a person’s full attention and focus,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. ”Fatigue physically and mentally impacts the abilities of a driver – it has effects on a driver’s attention span, judgment, coordination and reaction time.”

CSP wants to tell drivers during Drowsy Driving Prevention Week from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, never to underestimate the importance of a good night’s sleep when it comes to driving. CSP said if you are sleep-deprived, put down the keys.

CSP shared tips from the National Sleep Foundation for signs of drowsy driving:

Heavy eyelids or frequent blinking

Frequent yawning

Daydreaming and trouble focusing

Drifting back and forth between lanes

Hitting a rumble strip

Drooping head

Poor recall of the last few miles

Missing signs or exits

Restlessness, irritability, and aggressiveness, including tailgating

CSP said if you notice signs of drowsiness, pull over and take a 20-minute nap in a safe place.