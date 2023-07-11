(COLORADO) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said teens and younger drivers often take the rap for aggressive, unsafe, or poor driving behaviors when its information shows that many other age groups are equally guilty if not more.

CSP looked at citation data over four years from 2019 to 2023. The data showed citations were most frequently given to the following age groups in descending order:

Age 30 – 39: 4,246 citations

Age 22 – 29: 4,060 citations

Age 40 – 49: 3,135 citations

Age 50 – 59: 2,495 citations

Age 18 – 21: 1,778 citations

Age 60 – 69: 1,660 citations

Age 70 – 79: 727 citations

Age 0 – 17: 448 citations

Age 80+: 212 citations

“Many scientists estimate that humans physically peak from about age 25 through 40, but driving has a lot to do with mental focus and good decision making,” stated Chief Matthew C. Packard of CSP. “As you age, life gets busier and often more complex; folks need to appreciate the responsibility they hold when behind the wheel so they can properly focus on this task and put everything else on the back burner.”