(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was at the scene of a vehicle fire near a business in the 3500 block of Citadel Drive South on the morning of Thursday, March 30.

According to CSFD, at around 6:45 a.m. Fire crews were on the scene of a fire at 3555 Citadel Dr. S which appeared to be limited to two vehicles outside the building. Fire crews were investigating the inside of the building.