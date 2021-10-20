CSFD working to free victim following trench collapse on Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working to free a person who became trapped following a trench collapse.

It happened in the 1900 block of W. Garden of the Gods Road, across from the Space Foundation Headquarters and Discovery Center, Wednesday morning.

According to CSFD, the victim is trapped at the legs. CSFD is utilizing a vacuum truck to rescue the individual.

@CSUtilities vacuum truck working to remove dirt pic.twitter.com/S1xc14Jppo — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 20, 2021

CSFD described the operation as a “heavy rescue” with firefighters from multiple stations at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.