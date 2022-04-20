COLORADO SPRINGS — A crash at Highway 115 and Lake Avenue has closed Lake Avenue southbound while responders work to free three occupants who are trapped in the vehicle.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said one person had been transported for medical attention while they work to free the other occupants.

Just ten minutes before that crash, CSFD reported another trapped party in a vehicle following an accident at Woodmen Road and Marksheffel Road.

Both accidents were reported on CSFD’s Twitter. No word on any injuries from the accident at Marksheffel and Woodmen.